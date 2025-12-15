Alaya Apt builder, aides booked for cheating homebuyers

LUCKNOW The Hussainganj police registered an FIR against Fahad Yazdani, owner of Yazdan Infrastructure and three others, for allegedly cheating homebuyers by selling flats in an illegally constructed building. The complainant alleged that Yazdani and his associates had similarly collected crores of rupees from multiple buyers by selling flats in the project. When buyers demanded refunds, the accused allegedly kept giving assurances but failed to return the money. (Pic for representation)

The FIR was registered on Sunday following a complaint by Ramkaran Singh Bachchan, a resident of Tindwari Benda in Banda district. Bachchan alleged that in 2017 he and his associate Rajbhavan Upadhyay were searching for flats when they came in contact with Fahad Yazdani, a resident of the Sarvpalli Windsor area under Hussainganj police limits.

According to the complaint, Yazdani introduced them to the Alaya Apartment project on Purana Qila Road, claiming that it was being developed by Yazdan Infrastructure along with Sharafat Ali, Abdul Qadir Khan and Farhat Hasan. “The accused allegedly assured the buyers that the building plan had been approved by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and that all required no-objection certificates were in place,” the FIR copy added.

Believing the assurances, Bachchan claimed he purchased flat number 602, while Upadhyay bought flat number 302 in the apartment complex. However, years later, the buyers learned that the LDA had issued a demolition order for the building on March 15, 2023.

“Further verification revealed that the layout plan and NoCs shown by the builder were forged and that the apartment had been constructed illegally. On December 23, 2024, the LDA reportedly issued a fresh order to demolish the structure,” the FIR read.

Bachchan alleged that Yazdani and his associates had similarly collected crores of rupees from multiple buyers by selling flats in the project. When buyers demanded refunds, the accused allegedly kept giving assurances but failed to return the money.

Hussainganj SHO Shivmangal Singh said several cases are already pending against the accused at different police stations in the city. “After preliminary inquiry, a case of cheating has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he said.