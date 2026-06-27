Aliganj inferno blows the lid off regulatory void in UP coaching hubs

LUCKNOW The Aliganj fire tragedy in Lucknow has blown the lid off a regulatory crisis in Uttar Pradesh’s booming coaching industry. Official data reveals that despite thousands of centres mushrooming across the state, only 3,267 are legally registered across all 75 districts. While Lucknow leads with just 226 registered institutes, traditional educational powerhouses are operating largely in the shadows — with major hubs like Prayagraj recording a mere 93 registrations and Kanpur city just 37. The massive fire at the three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj. (File Photo)

In wake of this compliance gap, the district administration in Lucknow has directed the regional higher education office here to ensure that all big and small coaching institutes in the state capital register without further delay.

“Official records show only 226 coaching institutes are registered in Lucknow under the coaching law, raising concerns over how many centres may be operating beyond official oversight and whether safety norms are being adequately enforced. The issue has gained urgency in the aftermath of the Aliganj fire tragedy,” said district magistrate Vishak G.

A district administration official said many coaching institutes may not even be aware that they must register with the regional higher education office under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002, which is a pre-requisite.

“Once they get themselves registered, the administration and all other departments will be able to carry out a proper inspection. And if they are flouting norms, corrective measures can be taken,” he said.

According to official data, 3,267 registered institutes are spread across all 75 districts of the state and registered under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002, through regional higher education offices in 18 divisions.

Data from the higher education department shows Lucknow has the highest number of registered coaching institutes at 226, followed by Saharanpur (213), Gonda (195), Shahjahanpur (163) and Agra and Bijnor with 126 each.

The figures have also raised questions about compliance in cities traditionally regarded as coaching hubs.Prayagraj has only 93 registered institutes, while Kanpur city and Kanpur Dehat have 37 each, suggesting that many centres may be functioning without registration.

Now sample this: The fire incident took place in Lucknow’s Aliganj on June 22, and the next day, the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) sealed more than 30 coaching institutes in the city’s Kakadeo coaching hub following a crackdown on buildings operating in violation of fire safety and other regulatory norms. KDA secretary AK Pandey said special teams had been deployed to inspect buildings across Kakadeo, one of UP’s largest coaching clusters.

In Kanpur, officials said many institutes were functioning from residential buildings converted for commercial use, while several were operating from basements without the required approvals and safety infrastructure. Buildings lacking adequate fire-fighting systems, emergency exits or sanctioned plans have been identified for action.

Even as the SIT probing the fire concluded that the commercial complex in Aliganj housed an animation centre, and not a coaching institute or library, the tragedy has renewed scrutiny of safety compliance and regulatory oversight in a sector that has expanded rapidly across the state.

Officials, however, admit that the regulatory framework lacks teeth, leaving authorities with limited powers to take stringent action against coaching centres found violating norms.

“All coaching institutes must be registered with the regional higher education office at the divisional level or with the district inspector of schools. This includes centres preparing students for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE and CLAT, as well as those teaching junior high school and secondary-level students,” said BL Sharma, director of higher education.

Sharma clarified that the Aliganj facility was engaged in animation and computer-related work and therefore did not fall under the category of coaching institutes.

Officials said fire safety requirements were not part of the original coaching ordinance when it came into force in 2002, but were incorporated later. Registered coaching institutes are now required to comply with fire safety norms.