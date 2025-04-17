Menu Explore
All 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh will have pollution control board office: Yogi Adityanath

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 17, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Give IIT and technical graduates a chance with good package, says chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said all districts in the state will have the presence of the pollution control board while regional offices will be there at the divisional level.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said separate cells should be formed for the disposal of public grievances, research and development, public awareness, publication and artificial intelligence. (FILE PHOTO)
“The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) will have a separate cell for solid, liquid, bio-medical and hazardous waste management. The UPPCB should upgrade for the new challenges in environmental pollution. Fill vacant positions at the earliest,” the chief minister told officials during the review meeting of the board.

The state has 28 regional offices which will be restructured in 18 divisions and all 75 districts will have at least one UPPCB office each, according to an official statement. Districts with more industrial activities can have more than one office.

The meeting holds significance following the recent Mahakumbh-2025 Mela in Prayagraj, where concerns were raised about untreated sewage discharge into the Ganga and the Yamuna rivers. While measures such as temporary STPs (sewage treatment plants) and the use of advanced oxidation techniques were brought in to address the issue, some STPs could not meet required water quality standards.

The chief minister has also ordered the time for disposal of NoC applications (CTO/CTE) under red, orange and green category should be reduced from 120 days to 40, 25 and 10 days, respectively.

Separate cells should be formed for the disposal of public grievances, research and development, public awareness, publication and artificial intelligence, the chief minister said.

“Fill up vacant positions at the earliest. Give opportunity to IIT and other technical institute graduates with a good package. The call should be taken by the board. Also, the board may think about changing NoC fee that has not been revised since 2008,” the chief minister told officials.

