All India Police Athletics Championships gets new mascot

New mascot for the 71st All India Police Athletics Cluster Championships was unveiled at the Frontier Headquarters of the Sashastra Seema Bal here on Sunday by inspector general (SSB) Ratn Sanjay. New mascot of All India Police Athletics Championships being unveiled. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

The mascot, a Barasingha deer named Tejas, signifies speed, power and agility, and stands for the multi-pronged duties of an SSB officer, much like the antlers of the deer, said Sanjay.

This championship that will be held from March 21 to March 25, is being organised in Lucknow after 10 years, the last time having been organised by UP Police.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony on March 21. The ceremony will kick start with a torch relay by champions and participants from previous years, among whom will be SSB constable Manju Rani, who broke the national record in the 10th national open race-walking championship in February this year.

“The main objective of the championship is to raise the performance of India, specifically women in sports, ahead of the Olympic Games in 2028,” said Sanjay at the press conference. The games will include athletics, cycling and kho-kho. A total of 33 teams, comprising 1,368 players from central police force, state as well as union territories from across the country will be participating in this competition. Of them, 898 players will be males, and 469 are females. The teams have arrived in Lucknow and rehearsals for the events have begun already.