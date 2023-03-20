Home / Cities / Lucknow News / All India Police Athletics Championships gets new mascot

All India Police Athletics Championships gets new mascot

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 20, 2023 12:49 AM IST

New mascot for the 71st All India Police Athletics Cluster Championships was unveiled at the Frontier Headquarters of the Sashastra Seema Bal here on Sunday by inspector general (SSB) Ratn Sanjay

New mascot for the 71st All India Police Athletics Cluster Championships was unveiled at the Frontier Headquarters of the Sashastra Seema Bal here on Sunday by inspector general (SSB) Ratn Sanjay.

New mascot of All India Police Athletics Championships being unveiled. (Deepak Gupta/ht)
New mascot of All India Police Athletics Championships being unveiled. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

The mascot, a Barasingha deer named Tejas, signifies speed, power and agility, and stands for the multi-pronged duties of an SSB officer, much like the antlers of the deer, said Sanjay.

This championship that will be held from March 21 to March 25, is being organised in Lucknow after 10 years, the last time having been organised by UP Police.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony on March 21. The ceremony will kick start with a torch relay by champions and participants from previous years, among whom will be SSB constable Manju Rani, who broke the national record in the 10th national open race-walking championship in February this year.

“The main objective of the championship is to raise the performance of India, specifically women in sports, ahead of the Olympic Games in 2028,” said Sanjay at the press conference. The games will include athletics, cycling and kho-kho. A total of 33 teams, comprising 1,368 players from central police force, state as well as union territories from across the country will be participating in this competition. Of them, 898 players will be males, and 469 are females. The teams have arrived in Lucknow and rehearsals for the events have begun already.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out