All India Sunni Ulema Council to draft code of conduct for clerics on religious conversion laws

The All India Sunni Ulema Council, one of the leading bodies of Barelvi clerics, has initiated the process of formulating a code of conduct for religious leaders to ensure a clearer understanding of the laws related to religious conversion. The August meeting of the All India Sunni Ulema Council will span two days and aim to produce a draft code of conduct through detailed deliberations. Once consensus is reached, the draft will be disseminated to clerics at the micro level.

The move comes in the wake of the arrest of Balrampur-based Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, the kingpin of an illegal religious conversion racket, and his associates.

The arrest put a renewed focus on conversion practices and the legal sensitivities surrounding them.

The All India Sunni Ulema Council, which had earlier supported the legislation on triple talaq, has convened a state-level meeting in August where this issue will be a central point of discussion.

Speaking to the press, Council’s national general secretary Haji Mohammad Salees stated that the issue of religious conversion is “highly sensitive” and there is a pressing need to educate clerics—especially those operating at the local mosque level—about the boundaries set by law and Islamic teachings.

“After the Chhangur Baba case, there is a strong realisation that those involved in religious matters and conversions must know what they are permitted to do and what they must refrain from,” Salees said.

He emphasised that offering inducements for conversion is not only illegal under Indian law but also un-Islamic.

The Council said several amendments have been made to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, which now includes provisions for imprisonment and stringent penalties.

The Council is also considering strategies to improve awareness and compliance. The steps may include organising legal workshops and distributing explanatory literature in simplified language to help clerics better understand their legal and ethical responsibilities.

“This is a matter that requires both clarity and caution,” Salees said.

“We aim to ensure that our clerics are not only law-abiding but also uphold the spirit of Islam.”

“Just as we had led a movement in support of the legislation on triple talaq, a similar campaign will now be undertaken on this issue,” he added.