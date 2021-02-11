All set for a V-Day date!

After tough pandemic phase, now when cases are falling and things are improving, there is no stopping the expression of love this Valentine’s Day in Lucknow.

Special candle light dining, dedicated live music evening, personalised dinner, dine-cum-stay at hotel and gift hampers — people are going all out to make their day special.

Lucknowite Shrishti Agarwal is getting married to Devanshu on 16th and she has a special plan this V-Day which falls ahead of her D-Day. “It’s my first Valentines so how we can miss this opportunity. A personalised date-cum-dinner on poolside has been planned. I am looking forward to it as it’s a big day for me,” she said.

For those looking for a long drive and dine has a plenty of options. “It’s a Sunday, so we have come up with a special V-Day brunch which is a sold out, a candle-light dinner and dine-stay packages. Complimentary drinks, surprise gifts and a gold pendant to be won we have lots in store,” said Amitesh Singh of Hotel Ramada Lucknow.

To make the evening unique, Hotel Taj Mahal is organising buffet dinner, live band presentation, ghazal performance and ‘dine under the stars’ with four-course meal and pipe music to choose from. Hyatt Regency has come up with Valentine Gala dinner buffet at its restaurant, spa packages to rejuvenate and stay offers.

Lounges and discs have music and dining options lined-up to offer something for the couple. “Customised chef special menu, special dessert, butler, wine bottle, live messages on ticker dome and dedicated live songs. Couple will get complimentary Bellini, a champagne based cocktail,” said Gaurav Singh of Boombox.

The Flying Saucer has organised a live music performance followed by a DJ night at its club-lounge. “We have organised a Candle Light Dinner with drinks, starters and food packages. A tasteful date is all people want while some want to party and dance. We will provide a cocktail of both to make the day memorable,” inform Zulfiqar Hussain from Grill & Chill.

As people are all out to make their day special and ready to dine and party out the service providers are also going all out the provide them best of the services. “It has been a tough phase. So, now when things are better why not celebrate but with full safety measures,” said chef Mohsin Qureshi of Lebua Sacara Estate.