All set for a V-Day date!
After tough pandemic phase, now when cases are falling and things are improving, there is no stopping the expression of love this Valentine’s Day in Lucknow.
Special candle light dining, dedicated live music evening, personalised dinner, dine-cum-stay at hotel and gift hampers — people are going all out to make their day special.
Lucknowite Shrishti Agarwal is getting married to Devanshu on 16th and she has a special plan this V-Day which falls ahead of her D-Day. “It’s my first Valentines so how we can miss this opportunity. A personalised date-cum-dinner on poolside has been planned. I am looking forward to it as it’s a big day for me,” she said.
For those looking for a long drive and dine has a plenty of options. “It’s a Sunday, so we have come up with a special V-Day brunch which is a sold out, a candle-light dinner and dine-stay packages. Complimentary drinks, surprise gifts and a gold pendant to be won we have lots in store,” said Amitesh Singh of Hotel Ramada Lucknow.
To make the evening unique, Hotel Taj Mahal is organising buffet dinner, live band presentation, ghazal performance and ‘dine under the stars’ with four-course meal and pipe music to choose from. Hyatt Regency has come up with Valentine Gala dinner buffet at its restaurant, spa packages to rejuvenate and stay offers.
Lounges and discs have music and dining options lined-up to offer something for the couple. “Customised chef special menu, special dessert, butler, wine bottle, live messages on ticker dome and dedicated live songs. Couple will get complimentary Bellini, a champagne based cocktail,” said Gaurav Singh of Boombox.
The Flying Saucer has organised a live music performance followed by a DJ night at its club-lounge. “We have organised a Candle Light Dinner with drinks, starters and food packages. A tasteful date is all people want while some want to party and dance. We will provide a cocktail of both to make the day memorable,” inform Zulfiqar Hussain from Grill & Chill.
As people are all out to make their day special and ready to dine and party out the service providers are also going all out the provide them best of the services. “It has been a tough phase. So, now when things are better why not celebrate but with full safety measures,” said chef Mohsin Qureshi of Lebua Sacara Estate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All set for a V-Day date!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Now, 2 policemen attacked by villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
- The villagers claimed that the constables were involved in harassing some women and that triggered the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP police guns down liquor mafia operative accused of murderous assault on cops
- A case had been registered against Moti Singh Dhimar and his brother Elkar Singh along with others for the attack on two policemen on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminals kill police constable, severely injure sub-inspector in UP's Kasganj
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action, including invoking National Security Act, against the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rosie Llewellyn-Jones: How the British re-captured Awadh in 1857!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Farmers submit memoranda to district authorities asking repeal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt asks lawmakers to buy iPads to facilitate paperless budget session
- ₹50,000 each will be reimbursed to the legislators for the purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on Feb 10, classes 1 to 5 from March 1
- The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in October.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police book mother, brother for draping farmer’s body in tricolour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya to review developmental projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir: Priyanka Gandhi visits kin of deceased farmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stop viewing protests as political conspiracy, Priyanka Gandhi tells Centre
- She also said that the Congress will stand by the farmers and voiced her support to the family’s demand for a judicial inquiry into the death of the farmer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bulandshahr farmers carrying water start marching towards Ghazipur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-cabinet training for UP ministers and officers, paperless budget next target
- Yogi Adityanath has also directed the distribution of tablets among MLAs before the state legislature’s budget session commenced on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM suggests reopening schools from class 6 onwards in next 10 days
- Yogi Adityanath orders assessment of Covid situation so that a decision is taken; universities asked to hold annual exams in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox