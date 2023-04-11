Allahabad HC rejects petition challenging suspension of ex-AKTU registrar

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected the petition of suspended registrar of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Sachin Kumar Singh challenging his suspension by governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chancellor of the university. The U.P. governor ordered a probe after preliminary enquiry report submitted on March 20 found Singh involved in financial irregularities. (For Representation)

A division bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Om Prakash Shukla rejected Singh’s petition observing that chancellor of the university has the power to suspend registrar of the university.

On March 24, the governor suspended the AKTU registrar on charges of misconduct, including financial irregularities. The same day, the governor formed a three-member enquiry committee to probe the charges.

RC Mishra, former district and sessions judge, headed the three-member probe committee. Earlier on February 4, the governor removed AKTU vice chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra who later resigned.