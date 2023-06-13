Allahabad HC rejects PIL for CBI probe into gangster Jeeva murder case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking a CBI probe into the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheswari alias Jeeva inside a courtroom in the Lucknow district court on June 7. A Lucknow lawyer had filed the PIL petition seeking a CBI probe into the murder case. (For Representation)

A division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayay and Justice Jaspreet Singh rejected the PIL observing that it expects the SIT to submit a proper report. Local lawyer ML Yadav had filed the PIL petition.

Uttar Pradesh advocate general Ajay Kumar Mishra appeared before the court on behalf of the state government. During the hearing of the PIL, Mishra apprised the court that the state government had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

“Three senior IPS officers are part of the SIT and the incident took place only six days ago,” Mishra apprised the court. The SIT is likely to submit its report to the state government in the next 48 hours.

“The court has disposed of the petition with permission to again approach the court if the SIT’s probe is not satisfactory,” said advocate ML Yadav who had filed the PIL petition. Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was shot dead inside the SC/ST court room in the district court by assailant Vijay Yadav.