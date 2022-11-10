Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Allahabad HC reserves order in Prabhat Gupta murder case

Allahabad HC reserves order in Prabhat Gupta murder case

lucknow news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 11:04 PM IST

Prabhat Gupta, 24, was shot dead in Tikunia area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on January 8, 2000

Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra was acquitted in the case by the additional sessions judge. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved its order in the Prabhat Gupta murder case of Lakhimpur Kheri district in which union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra was acquitted by the additional sessions judge.

A division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agarwal completed the hearing and reserved the order. Prabhat Gupta, 24, was shot dead in Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district on January 8, 2000. In this case, Ajay Mishra and others were named in the FIR.

Mishra was acquitted by the court of additional sessions judge, Lakhimpur Kheri, for want of evidence. The then state government went into appeal against this acquittal in the high court. The family members of the deceased filed a separate revision petition challenging the judgment in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.

