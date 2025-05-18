Allahabad HC verdict in Sambhal Jama Masjid dispute case on May 19

The Allahabad High Court will on Monday (May 19) deliver its judgment in a civil revision petition in the ongoing dispute between Jama Masjid and Harihar Mandir in Sambhal district. The masjid committee had filed a revision petition challenging an order of the Sambhal civil court dated November 19, 2024, which had directed the ASI survey through an advocate commissioner. (For Representation)

The civil revision petition has been filed by the Sambhal mosque management committee seeking stay on the further trial court proceedings of the original suit pending before the district court at Sambhal, where Hindu side plaintiff had sought declaration to the effect that they have the right to access to Shri Hari Har Temple, which is alleged Jama Masjid, situated at Mohalla Kot Purvi in Sambhal.

Earlier, on May 13, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had reserved judgment after concluding hearing in the matter. On May 5, the ASI counsel had filed his counter-affidavit on which the court had granted time to the masjid committee to file a rejoinder and fixed May 13 for next hearing.

The high court earlier had stayed the further trial court proceedings of the original suit till the next date pending before the district court at Sambhal.

Now, as per direction of the court, this stay will continue till the delivery of judgment. The present civil revision was filed after the Supreme Court order in this regard challenging the entire proceedings as well as maintainability of suit before Sambhal district court.

In the petition, it was alleged that the suit was filed on November 19, 2024 and within hours, the judge appointed an advocate commissioner and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done on the same day, i.e. November 19 and again on November 24, 2024.

Hari Shanker Jain and seven others have filed a suit before the court of civil judge senior division, Sambhal, on the plea that Shahi Eidgah mosque was built after demolishing a temple at Sambhal.