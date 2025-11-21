Allahabad high court declines to quash FIR in Bareilly violence case

The Allahabad high court declined to quash an FIR in the September 2025 Bareilly violence case wherein there were allegations that the police force was attacked by a mob with brickbats, stones and acid bottles. The Allahabad high court, in its decision dated November 13, disposed of the writ petition. (FILE PHOTO)

Disposing of the plea, the bench comprising Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Garima Prashad observed that it is open to the petitioner to avail of other legal remedies available to him.

The petitioner, Adnan, named an accused, sought quashing of the FIR lodged in Bareilly violence case.

The state government counsel pleaded that the attack on the police force constitutes a grave threat to the authority of the state and the rule of law.

The court’s attention was drawn to the gravity of the allegations which included attacks on police personnel with acid bottles, brickbats and firearms after a call for a congregation was given by Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza,

Consequently, the relief sought for quashing of the FIR was declined by the court.

The Allahabad high court, in its decision dated November 13, disposed of the writ petition, granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the competent court for seeking appropriate remedies available under the law.

During the September 26 violence, Raza’s supporters allegedly raised provocative slogans and hurled petrol bombs and stones at officers after permission for their protest was denied.