Allahabad: Trans-Yamuna assembly seats fuel Ujjwal’s win

PRAYAGRAJ: In a significant political shift, Congress candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh has emerged victorious in the Allahabad parliamentary seat this time. The importance of the win can be gauged from the fact that the constituency had favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party in recent decades, helping it win five of the last seven polls held between 1996 and 2019. Ujjwal Raman Singh (File)

A scrutiny of the assembly constituency-wise polling results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the Allahabad seat shows that Ujjwal managed to emerge victorious in four of the five assembly segments that make up the seat. This contributed to his overall win and helped Congress secure the seat after a gap of 40 years.

In the Meja, Karachhana, Bara, and Koraon assembly segments of the trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj, Singh outperformed his BJP counterpart Neeraj Tripathi, showcasing a strong voter base. However, the Allahabad South constituency, an urban segment, remained a challenge for him. Singh trailed by a narrow margin of 6,931 votes to BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi. Allahabad South has traditionally been a BJP stronghold, primarily due to the legacy of Tripathi’s father, Pt. Keshari Nath Tripathi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi had significant leads in the Allahabad South and Koraon assembly segments, which played a crucial role in her victory. Joshi secured a lead of 51,113 votes in Allahabad South, receiving 98,470 votes compared to her rival Rajendra Singh Patel of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who received 47,357 votes. Similarly, in Koraon, Joshi led by 46,706 votes, securing 105,957 votes against Patel’s 59,251.

The 2014 elections also showed a similar trend, where BJP’s Shyama Charan Gupta leveraged decisive leads in the Allahabad South and Koraon assembly segments to secure his win. Despite trailing in Meja and Karachhana, Gupta’s substantial leads in Koraon (19,713 votes) and Allahabad South (48,551 votes) ensured his victory.

A similar pattern was observed in the 2009 general elections, which too saw the success of Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh. Ujjwal Raman Singh’s victory in the current elections signals a major shift in voter sentiment, demonstrating the electorate’s readiness for change.