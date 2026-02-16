Alld HC directs ACS to file report in missing person’s case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the additional chief secretary (home), Uttar Pradesh, to file a personal affidavit (reply) within three weeks, indicating the progress made in the matter pertaining to a person going missing from the state capital in April last year. The man remains untraced, despite the presence of CCTV surveillance across the city. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court (HT File Photo)

Listing the case for March 17, the court warned that in case a personal affidavit is not filed then the ACS (home) shall appear in person along with relevant records to assist the court.

The order was passed by a division bench of justice Abdul Moin and justice Babita Rani on February 12 in response to a petition filed by Sairun Nisha.

The petition concerns a missing person who allegedly disappeared from Lucknow on April 22, 2025 along with his vehicle. A missing person’s report was lodged the very next day, on April 23, 2025, yet the person could not be traced.

According to the court’s earlier order, in the personal affidavit filed on February 12 by the ACS( home), it has been indicated that a team of eight officers has been constituted being headed by an ACP vide order dated February 5, 2026, a copy of which has been filed to the personal affidavit.

On the other hand, the state counsel stated that regular updates would be given to the DCP (West), Lucknow. He further stated that the matter is being looked into with all urgency. He requested for and was granted three weeks’ time to file the personal affidavit of the additional chief secretary (home), indicating the progress made further in the matter.

Earlier, the court had said that more than eight months had passed since the disappearance, yet the individual remained untraced. It had expressed concern over the lack of results, particularly given that the incident took place in Lucknow, the state capital of UP.

The court in its earlier order had observed that it was “rather strange” that a person could go missing from a city equipped with CCTV cameras on all major roads and crossings and still not be traced after such a long period.

Terming the matter as serious, the high court had decided to seek an explanation from the highest level of the state’s home administration.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH