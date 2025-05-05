AMAUSI FACTORY FIRE: Dream turns into nightmare as flames consume hope

The plan to revive a dream turned into a nightmare on Saturday evening when a fire engulfed the Sweety Food Factory in Ganganagar, Amausi. The unit had reopened just a few days ago after remaining shut for about 18 months. The blaze claimed the lives of a factory owner Akhilesh Kumar, 45, and a worker Abrar, 42, dashing the hopes of two families who were rebuilding their lives. (HT FILE)

Akhilesh Kumar died of suffocation in the smoke, while Abrar’s body was found charred beyond recognition as the factory became the site of tragedy, grief, and irreparable loss.

Akhilesh’s son Hrithik stood helplessly as the flames engulfed the building.

“Smoke was rising, people were screaming, but I couldn’t see papa. I kept shouting, I asked everyone if they saw him. Four hours later, his body was pulled from the ashes,” Hrithik said in tears.

“Every responsibility of the house was on Papa. He was trying so hard. Now, there is nothing,” he said.

According to ADCP South Amit Kumawat, the factory had been shut for over a year-and-a half and only a few days before, it was started. Welding work was underway, which possibly led to the fire.

“Debt, illness, and dwindling resources did not crush his spirit. Just five days ago, he had reopened the factory, determined to stand firm again for the family,” said Akhilesh’s father Savdantiram.

“After recovering from illness, he told me, I’ll run the factory again. Who knew that would be his last fight?”

A new counter was being welded inside the factory on Saturday, Savdantiram said.

But a spark, possibly from welding near paper and wooden structures, ignited the flames.

Akhilesh’s cousin Sudhir Kumar said that the family had once supplied to major companies and his brother was trying to carry that legacy forward by creating bakery goods from goat’s milk.

‘Owner lost his life in attempt to save worker’

Akhilesh could have escaped, but chose instead to run back inside to save his worker, Abrar, who also died with him in the fire, according to eyewitnesses.

Abrar had moved from Bahraich to Lucknow to earn a better living for his wife and children. He was residing in Jairapuri Colony of Sarojini Nagar, with his wife Kalimul Nishan, son Imran, 4, and daughter Zainab, 13.

“He had said he would bring cake in the evening. but what came instead was the news that he’ll never come home again,” his wife said.

Meanwhile, SDM, Sarojininagar, Sachin Verma said, “ ₹4 lakh each to (be) given to the family of the deceased.”