Amid global chaos, India a model of stability, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asserted that while many parts of the world are witnessing disorder and unrest, India is emerging as a model of stability and progress. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath showering petals on devotees during the Bhakt Prahlad Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur on Monday. (HT)

He also said the growing sense of security and confidence among citizens reflects the true concept of Ram Rajya.

He was addressing a large gathering during the Bhakt Prahlad Shobha Yatra organised by the Holika Dahan Utsav Committee at Pandey Hata in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister extended Holi greetings and said that India today presents the vision of a confident nation that provides opportunities for every citizen while celebrating its cultural traditions with pride.

He noted that the prime minister has repeatedly emphasised that such an environment would accelerate India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation.

He further said, “Today there is no tension, no fear, no anarchy, and no hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh. Everyone feels secure and trusts one another. This sense of safety and confidence defines Ram Rajya.”

Referring to the story of Bhakt Prahlad and Hiranyakashyap, he compared criminal elements and mafia networks to forces of disorder that require firm action.

“Anarchy and mafia activities cannot be controlled merely through persuasion. Strong action is necessary to establish discipline and justice,” he said.

Highlighting development initiatives, the chief minister said traders affected by the Heritage Corridor project would be rehabilitated through shop allotments at Bandhu Singh Park near Ghantaghar. A commercial complex will also be constructed near DIET for the remaining shopkeepers, with funds already sanctioned.

“The government’s commitment is clear — no one will be displaced without opportunity. Development must bring prosperity for all,” he said, adding that the corridor would emerge as one of the most attractive commercial centres in the state, featuring wider roads and modern facilities.

The chief minister arrived in Gorakhpur on Monday morning. After attending a meeting with BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and RSS office bearers, he visited the Gorakhnath temple, where he offered prayers. In the evening, he performed the aarti of Bhakt Prahlad, extended Holi greetings to citizens and showered petals on the gathering amid cultural performances.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said that investment commitments worth ₹1.5 lakh crore secured during a recent Japan visit would help Uttar Pradesh move toward a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Celebrate Holi responsibly: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged citizens to celebrate Holi responsibly and maintain communal harmony. “No one should forcibly apply colours or create confrontation. Holi symbolises unity and social harmony,” he said.