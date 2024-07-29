Amid rift buzz, Yogi maintains poise, says state’s development journey continues

Despite the perceived tension in the Uttar Pradesh BJP and the government, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has maintained a composed demeanour, focusing on governance and development initiatives. UP CM Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

On Sunday, he participated in the chief ministers’ council meeting at the BJP headquarters in Delhi a day after attending the Niti Aayog governing council meeting on Saturday. He is believed to have given presentations on developments works underway in the state.

After participating in the chief ministers’ council meeting, he shared a post on the social media platform X, saying how U.P’s journey of development and good governance continues unabated.

“Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Honorable National President Shri @JPNadda ji graced the ‘Chief Ministers’ Council’ meeting held today at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi with their esteemed presence,” he wrote in the post.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the journey towards building a capable and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh continues incessantly with the mantra of security, good governance, and welfare of the poor,” the CM added.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, who had drawn a lot of media attention recently for their some of the utterances being interpreted as indications of tension in the UP BJP and the government, following the party’s less than expected performance in the recently concluded LS polls, also visited the national capital.

Read more: Akhilesh Yadav takes ‘pawn’ dig at Keshav Maurya amid speculations of rift in UP BJP, deputy CM hits back

Maurya, a prominent OBC leader, has been increasingly vocal with his recent and repeated “organisation is above government” statement. His outreach efforts and public statements have been interpreted as a subtle way to target CM Yogi Adityanath. Similarly, Brajesh Pathak’s attempts to engage with some NDA allies and other leaders also added to the speculation.

The CM’s calm without making any reactions is being seen as his confidence about his position as the chief minister, all the speculation about possible changes in the government notwithstanding.

The BJP high command, including PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, is believed to have intervened to ensure leaders in U.P. acted in harmony, focusing on upcoming assembly

by-polls in the state. The coming days are likely to witness more attempts to resolve the differences and reinforce the party’s unity.