Amiphoria ends on high note, winners feted

The three-day celebration of youth spirit, creativity, and innovation, Amiphoria-2025, concluded on Friday with a valedictory ceremony, followed by the electrifying “Rock Fest,” a spectacular band performance event. Amity students perform at the valedictory ceremony of Amiphoria-2025 in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

With over 6,000 students in attendance, Amiphoria-2025 featured a diverse range of competitions across multiple domains. The festival concluded with participants receiving prizes and mementos, leaving them with unforgettable memories.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by pro-vice chancellor of Amity University, Lucknow Campus, prof Anil Vashisth, deputy pro vice-chancellor Wg Cdr Anil Kumar Tiwari, dean, academics, Rajesh Tiwari, co-chairman, Amiphoria-2025, Rajeev Varma, along with the heads of various departments.

Addressing the gathering, Vashisth emphasised that the valedictory ceremony was an occasion to recognise the hard work and enthusiasm of students, faculty, and staff, whose dedication made Amiphoria-2025 a grand success.

Wg Cdr Tiwari extended congratulations to all participants and winners, acknowledging that Amiphoria-2025 had been the most extravagant event at Amity University Lucknow so far. He highlighted that the festival provided a platform for not only Amitians but also students from other universities and colleges to showcase their exceptional extracurricular talents.

On the final day, winners of various competitions were awarded prizes and certificates. The first prize in Leafy Paradise 2.0 was secured by Abha Mishra of Amity Institute of Liberal Arts, while Antaragini was won by Saiba Khan of AIBAS. Abhishek Singh of Amity School of Languages triumphed in the Squid Game competition, and Prakhar Yadav of Amity School of Engineering and Technology emerged victorious in the Drone Racing competition. The Amity Idol title was claimed by Aditya Pradhan from Rama Mahavidyalaya, Lucknow, while the REEL IT competition was won by Maria Siddiqui of Amity.

The Amity Designer Award, organized by the Amity School of Fashion Technology, was won by Parul Modanwal of Semester 6 and Anuj from Semester 4. “Murder Mayhem” saw victory for Pharm D student Satyam Singh and his team, while the “Innovators Lab” competition was won by Shrinjay Shreshth and his team from SRMU. The “Rangmanch 2.0” drama competition was won by Shraddha Raj and her team from IT College, while the “Kala Kriti” art event was claimed by Satakshi and her team from Amity.

A quiz competition “Bollywood Quiz” was organised in which memory and general knowledge of Hindi Cinema was judged. The event was moderated by Chandra Shekhar Varma, and organised by Abhivyakti Club and PR and communication department.

As the event came to a close, co-chairman Amiphoria-2025, Rajeev Varma, delivered a vote of thanks to everyone who contributed to making Amiphoria-2025 a success.