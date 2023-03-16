Amiphoria-2023: Amity fest celebrating ‘colours of life’ gets going

Amiphoria-2023, the three-day mega annual event of the Amity University, Lucknow Campus kicked off on Wednesday at its Malhaur Campus. Participants walking the ramp at Amiphoria-2023 held at Amity University. (Deepak Gupta/ht photo)

On the first day, the centre of attraction was the event ‘Amity Xuberance Mr & Ms Amity’ contest in which the participants were judged in several rounds in which they showed their zeal and enthusiasm on the ramp. The contest was organised by Amity Business School in which Asharul Haq from Amity Business School was selected as ‘Mr Amity’ while Bhamini Mishra of Amity School of Languages was selected as ‘Ms Amity’.

Earlier, guest of honour Sangeeta Banerjee, principal of City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar extension, Wing Commander Anil Kumar, deputy pro VC, Amity University Lucknow Campus and Prof Manju Agrawal, dean student welfare, Amity University Lucknow Campus inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. All the heads of departments along with large numbers of students were present on the occasion.

Welcoming the guests, Anil Kumar said that Amiphoria is called ‘Jashn-e-Zindagi’, because here the university celebrates the colours of life. Prof Manju Agrawal briefed about Amiphoria-2023 to the guests. She motivated the students and recited lines of a poem ‘Jeetne ke liye lado’.

Guest of honour Sangeeta Banerjee congratulated the students and said that the energetic atmosphere of Amiphoria depicts the true energy of youth and enthusiasm. Hindustan Times is media partner for the event.

On the inaugural day of Amiphoria, several colourful events were held. Amity Institute of Pharmacy organised Amity Idol season-04; Amity Business School presented Fun-Zoid Talent Show; Asha Club organised skit competition; Amity School of Fine Arts organised Expressions art exhibition. Amity School of Engineering and Technology organised ‘Pixel Champions’ and ‘Amipod’; while ‘Reel it’ was organised by Amity School of Communication.