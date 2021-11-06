Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of university in Azamgarh on November 13
Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of university in Azamgarh on November 13

After coming to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the BJP government had assured the local people that a university would be set up in Azamgarh
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 10:17 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi

Union home minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh on November 13 in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP executive member Jainath Singh said on Saturday.

Amit Shah will reach Varanasi on November 12 and visit Azamgarh the next day where he will also address a public meeting. The university will come up on 52-acre land which has been acquired for the purpose in Azamgarh.

Jainath Singh, who is also the BJP’s former Azamgarh district unit president, said preparations for Amit Shah’s visit were under way. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Azamgarh on Friday (November 5) in this connection.

After coming to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the BJP government had assured the local people that a university would be set up in Azamgarh, considered to be stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Political analyst Kaushal Kishore Mishra, professor at the department of political science, Banaras Hindu University, said, “People of Azamgarh have been demanding the university since the mid-seventies when Ramnaresh Yadav was the chief minister of UP. Different political parties remained in power in UP one after another over the last four decades, but the demand remained unfulfilled. Now, the BJP government is going to fulfil the demand by laying the foundation of the university.”

