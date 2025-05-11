Ammonia gas leak from ice cream factory triggers panic in Mathura

Panic prevailed in the West Pratap Nagar residential locality on Maholi Road in Mathura following ammonia gas leakage from an ice factory on Sunday morning. Teams of doctors rushed to the spot and those in affected area were evacuated, officials said. A team of doctors and Dial 108 ambulances were rushed to spot and traffic was stopped for an hour for the rescue work. (Sourced)

According to the additional chief medical officer, Mathura, Dr Bhoodev, no one was seriously affected because of timely action. However, locals alleged that the leakage was ongoing for the last three days, but no action was taken. An 80-year-old woman was shifted to another house after she complained difficulty in breathing.

According to officials, people living close to the ice cream factory complained of ammonia gas leak and moved out of their houses in panic at around 8:30am. Police and administration officials called a team of doctors from the health department and those in nearby areas were evacuated.

“A team of four doctors and Dial 108 ambulances reached the area, and traffic was stopped till normalcy was restored in an hour’s time. No one was affected except for an elderly woman who complained of beathing difficulties and was shifted away from her house in locality,” stated additional CMO Dr Bhoodev said on Sunday afternoon.

Mathura city magistrate Rakesh Kumar assured that a probe was underway and appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible.