AMU allows Holi celebrations at designated venue after days of debate

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has granted permission for Holi celebrations at the non-resident students’ club (NRSC) on March 13 and 14, following mounting pressure over the past few days. Senior AMU officials denied any delay, stating that Holi, like other festivals, has always been celebrated in hostels and across the campus (Sourced)

AMU proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali confirmed the decision on Saturday, stating that students interested in celebrating Holi could do so at the designated venue within a specified time frame.

Akhil Kaushal, an AMU student who had applied for permission on March 9, welcomed the move, calling it a historic moment as Holi will be celebrated in this manner for the first time in AMU’s history. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called AMU a ‘mini-India,’ and this decision reflects that spirit,” said Kaushal.

Initially, the AMU administration had declined the request, stating that while there was no restriction on celebrating festivals, introducing new traditions was not advisable. This response led to protests from various groups, including the local unit of Akhil Bhartiya Karni Sena, which submitted a memorandum to district officials, announcing plans to celebrate Holi on campus on March 10.

Aligarh MP Satish Gautam also weighed in, assuring Hindu students they could celebrate Holi at AMU. Referring to last year’s altercation over Holi celebrations, he remarked, “If anyone resorts to violence, they will face consequences.”

In 2024, a clash erupted between two student groups over Holi celebrations on March 21, leading to police intervention and cases being filed against 10 students. The issue resurfaced this year after Kaushal claimed he had submitted an application on February 25 seeking permission for a Holi Milan function, which he alleged was ignored by the administration.

Senior AMU officials denied any delay, stating that Holi, like other festivals, has always been celebrated in hostels and across the campus. “There is no precedent for organising special functions for specific groups, as such permissions could be misused,” AMU proctor Mohammad Waseem told reporters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, prof Vibha Sharma from AMU’s public relations office reaffirmed that AMU has a longstanding tradition of celebrating all festivals, including Holi, Eid, and Diwali, with participation from students, teachers, and staff. “For celebrating any festival on the campus, there has never been any need to seek permission and festivals are celebrated in traditional way because there is no restriction on any kind of celebration of festival whatsoever,” prof Sharma said earlier this week.

However, with growing discussions beyond the campus, AMU eventually allowed Holi celebrations at NRSC.