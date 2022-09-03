Anand Giri’s bail plea tobe heard on Sept 7 now
Mahant Narendra Giri, former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021. A suicide note was also recovered from him, in which he had accused his disciple Anand Giri and two others, Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari of mental torture.
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Friday adjourned hearing on the bail application moved by Anand Giri, who was arrested in the alleged suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri, former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).
Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh fixed September 7 as the next date of hearing in the case.
According to the petitioner’s bail application, he (Anand Giri) had falsely been implicated in the case. The alleged suicide note was not in the hand writing of Narendra Giri and there was a lot of cutting in it.
Apart from this, the petitioner was in Haridwar, away from the city, when the incident occurred and the police authorities had informed the petitioner over phone regarding the incident.
On November 11, a local court had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri.
On November 20, two months after the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the CBI filed a charge sheet in a local court against Anand Giri and the two others booked for abetment of suicide, people familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.
