Killer received only 8k of promised 20 lakh for Jeeva’s execution

Lucknow Vijay Yadav alias Anand Yadav, key accused in Jeeva murder case, claimed that the contract to eliminate gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was of ₹20 lakh but he received only ₹8,000 and lost communication with the person who gave the contract, as he was arrested immediately after the shoot-out. Yadav allegedly shot dead Jeeva inside the SC/ST court room when he was brought there from Lucknow district jail in a 2016 murder case of Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. (Pic for representation)

The accused made the disclosure while reluctantly answering questions of investigators during interrogation on the second day of his police custody remand on Friday.

A senior police official privy to the investigation confirmed that Anand Yadav had stated that he received merely ₹8,000 as the person who gave him the contract told him that the full amount would be given only after completing the work. He said Yadav, however, did not give clear answers about the identity of the person who gave him the contract. He was even asked about the person by showing some possible suspects (members of gang who had enmity with Jeeva) but he refused to identify any of them.

The official said the accused even said that he single-handedly executed the killing and no other person was present in court for his assistance. The official, however, added that the accused was apparently trying to mislead police officers.

The accused was quizzed at the Chowk police station under heavy force deployment.

The investigators had procured the accused’s police custody remand for three days from 10 am on June 15 to 5 pm on June 17. The custody remand period of the accused would end on Saturday evening.

Yadav allegedly shot dead Jeeva inside the SC/ST court room when he was brought there from Lucknow district jail in a 2016 murder case of Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON