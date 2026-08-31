Ankit Balyan murder: Two alleged sharpshooters killed in Shamli encounter

The DGP said the investigation had indicated the possible involvement of the Jitendra Mann alias Gogi gang, while police were also examining the role of other gang members, associates and suspected handlers.

Addressing a press conference at Police Headquarters in Lucknow, director general of police Rajeev Krishna said investigation had established that Balyan’s killing was not a spontaneous crime. Police were examining a chain involving reconnaissance of the target, use of technical resources, procurement of weapons, mobilisation of shooters, logistical support and arrangements to help the assailants escape.

The two suspects, identified as Mohit, 22, and Sumit, 24, both residents of Sonipat in Haryana, were carrying a reward of ₹50,000 each. They were injured during a joint police operation near an Indian Gas godown on Kairana Road in Shamli on Monday morning and were taken to the District Joint Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday claimed a major breakthrough in the murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuberAnkit Baliyan as two alleged sharpshooters succumbed to injuries sustained in an exchange of fire with the police in Shamli. Investigators said they had uncovered indications of a “well-planned criminal conspiracy” allegedly involving members or associates of the Gogi gang.

“Criminals sitting outside the state or conspiring from jails and foreign countries and sending shooters should not be under any misconception,” Krishna said. He added that Uttar Pradesh would not be allowed to become a “base for the revenge or shelter” of any gang.

According to police, the two suspects were intercepted by a joint team comprising personnel from Shamli Kotwali police station, Jhinjhana police, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and other units. Police said the suspects opened fire, following which the personnel retaliated in self-defence.

Two SWAT head constables, Harvinder and Pradeep, were also injured in the firing and were undergoing treatment.

Police said Mohit, a resident of Baiyapur Khurd in Sonipat, had around 14 criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, while Sumit, from Kundli, had one case. Their criminal records were being verified.

Three pistols, including two .30-bore weapons, live and fired cartridges, a motorcycle, a bag, a mobile phone and ₹5,000 cash were recovered during the operation.

The DGP announced a ₹2 lakh reward for the police team involved in the operation and said the action against those behind the murder would continue.

GOGI-TILLU RIVALRY AND SONG UNDER SCANNER

Investigators are examining whether the long-running rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu Tajpuriya gangs provided the backdrop to Balyan’s murder.

Gogi was killed by Tillu gang shooters during an appearance at Delhi’s Rohini court on September 24, 2021. Around one-and-a-half years later, on May 2, 2023, Gogi gang members allegedly killed Tillu Tajpuriya inside Tihar jail.

Police said a song titled “Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan”, in which Balyan had acted, has emerged as another possible trigger.

The song had received around 5.4 crore (54 million) views on YouTube. According to the police investigation, Balyan had purchased the song from Rahul Patthuri for ₹55,000 and subsequently sold it to Vats Company for ₹1.5 lakh.

Police said gang members allegedly interpreted the song as an insult connected with Gogi’s killing and accused Balyan of releasing it in association with Tillu Tajpuriya. Investigators said Balyan had earlier received threats over the issue in 2022-23 and had clarified that he had merely acted in the song and was neither its lyricist nor composer.

Despite the clarification, police suspect the issue may have contributed to the decision to target him. Balyan, however, had not informed his family or Shamli Police about the earlier threats, according to investigators.

WIDER CONSPIRACY BEING TRACED

Balyan, 32, was shot dead outside a fitness gym in the Nala Patari area of Shamli on August 26. Police said four armed men arrived on two motorcycles and fired at him as he came out of the gym and was placing a bag in his vehicle.

Investigators subsequently identified the four suspected shooters, with Mohit and Sumit being among them.

The probe widened after an Instagram account associated with Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuriya posted a claim of responsibility for the murder on August 26-27 on behalf of the Gogi gang. Police said the authenticity of the social media account and the claim were being verified and that the post had become part of the investigation.

Investigators used CCTV footage, human and technical intelligence, digital activity, communication records, movement patterns, stay locations and financial transactions to trace the suspects and reconstruct the events before and after the killing.

Police teams conducted raids at several locations in Uttar Pradesh as well as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Coordination with police forces in Haryana and Delhi has also helped investigators trace the suspects, officials said.

Police are trying to identify those who allegedly ordered or financed the murder, supplied weapons, conducted reconnaissance, arranged logistics, provided shelter and facilitated the escape of the assailants.

Krishna said strict legal action would be taken against every person found involved in the conspiracy, including those operating from outside Uttar Pradesh, jails or foreign locations.