Annual refresher training to build new-age competencies in teachers begins in Lucknow
Director, basic education, Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh on Friday said given the dynamic nature of today’s education, teachers need to constantly re-skill and up-skill to keep abreast of the new pedagogical practices.
He said this while speaking during a two-day ‘Re-skilling-up-skilling: Jaipuria Annual Refresher Training 2022’ organised by Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Schools in Lucknow.
He said this initiative to train teachers in different modules is indeed commendable.
Guest of honour, Manju Rana, director schools, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Schools said, “National Education Policy 2020 recommends 50 hours of continuous professional development training for teachers. This programme implements that vision by training teachers in relevant new-age practices.”
The first day features trainings on sessions such as Bloom’s Taxonomy, art integration, child psychology, team building, happy classrooms, and charismatic teaching skills.
The second day features subject specific sessions on English, Hindi, Maths, Social Science and Science. Certificates are going to be given to all participants at the end of the second day.
Speaking about the programme, Anirban Bhattacharya, AVP-partner schools, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Schools, said, “The annual refresher training has been thoughtfully designed and curated to empower teachers in our partner schools to maximize learning outcomes among students.”
