 Annual transfer exercise for asst teachers, lecturers begins today
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Annual transfer exercise for asst teachers, lecturers begins today

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 24, 2024 07:02 AM IST

An applicant could choose a maximum of five options as per the vacancies available on the Manav Sampada portal.

Applications for the annual transfer of assistant teachers and lecturers at government secondary schools/intermediate colleges will be accepted online from Monday 10 am, secondary education director Mahendra Dev said on Sunday. The last date to apply for transfers is June 26.

Online transfer orders will be issued after the process is completed. Detailed guidelines are available on Manav Sampada. (For representation)
Online transfer orders will be issued after the process is completed. Detailed guidelines are available on Manav Sampada.

Dev added that an applicant could choose a maximum of five options as per the vacancies available on the Manav Sampada portal.

Applicants with higher coefficients will be given priority for transfers. If two applicants’ coefficients are the same, then preference will be given to the older applicant. If they are of the same age, then the senior among them will be given priority.

He said applicants could reach out to helpline numbers 8317054632 and 8332870905 for help from 10 am to 5 pm on working days or can write to onlineteachertransfer2024@gmail.com.

Dev said the online applications would be accepted only through the Manav Sampada portal. Interested teachers who will not participate in this online transfer process will not be given any other opportunity. Online transfer orders will be issued after the process is completed. Detailed guidelines are available on Manav Sampada.

Annual transfer exercise for asst teachers, lecturers begins today
