ANTF arrests two drug traffickers from Uttar Pradesh, seizes over 81 kg ganja worth 41 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested two active drug traffickers and seized 81.824 kg of illegal ganja, valued at around ₹41 lakh, during a crackdown on narcotics smuggling, officials said on Tuesday. The arrest and seizure were made on Tuesday near Iglas Pura Chauraha, about 150 metres away from Urai Kotwali in Jalaun district.(ANI file photo)

The officials said the arrested accused have been identified as Ankur Shivhare (35) and Shyam Shivhare (40), both residents of Rajendra Nagar, Urai Kotwali area of Jalaun district. They said the operation was carried out by ANTF police station Barabanki under the supervision and directions of senior police officials.

According to police, a case has been registered at Urai Kotwali police station, Jalaun, under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act, 1985 and further legal proceedings are underway.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they pooled money to purchase ganja in bulk and sold it at higher prices in the local market to earn profits, which they claimed were used to support their families. Police said information has been gathered about the local supply network, and forward and backward linkages are being examined to identify and act against other members involved in the racket.

Police records show that both accused have a criminal background, including earlier cases under the NDPS Act, Gangster Act, and other criminal sections registered in Jalaun and Jhansi districts.

The arrest and seizure were made on Tuesday near Iglas Pura Chauraha, about 150 metres away from Urai Kotwali in Jalaun district. Senior police officials said the seizure is part of the ongoing drive against narcotics trafficking in Uttar Pradesh and that further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.