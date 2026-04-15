Anxious wait ends in jubilation, students celebrate stellar scores

LUCKNOW After three days of anxious anticipation, the sudden announcement of CBSE Class 10 results on Wednesday brought waves of relief and jubilation to students across the city. Believing the results were still at least a day away, many were taken by surprise. The unexpected notifications prompted scores of students to rush back to their school campuses, eager to celebrate their achievements with friends, teachers, and parents. Students celebrate in Lucknow after the CBSE Class 10 results were declared on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

For the city’s top scorers, the path to success was paved with daily consistency, strong support systems, and balanced routines.

Swasti Jain, a student of DPS (Eldeco branch), who secured 99.2% marks, said her parents and teachers’ faith in her abilities helped her succeed. “I used to study 6-7 hours daily apart from school. I was at my coaching institute when my mother called me to inform about my result, and we rushed to the school soon after,” she said.

Daily studies became a game changer for Anvi Dwivedi, a student of Lucknow Public School (CP Singh Branch) who secured 99%. “I used to study at coaching centres apart from school. My teachers and parents supported me to participate in co-curricular activities apart from studies,” she said.

Diya Saini of DPS (Gomti Nagar Extension branch) secured 99% marks. “I was on cloud nine hearing about the results,” she said.

Aditrii Gupta (98.4%), a student of RLB (Sector 14 Vikas Nagar branch), said she did not quit social media completely. “It was consistency that helped me achieve good marks,” she said.

Adikshya Patel, a student of The Millenium School, who secured 98.4%, said she practiced previous year questions which helped her during her pre-boards and prepared her for her board exams. “While consistency in studies helped me secure good marks. Youtube helped in providing online study lectures when required,” she said.

Alisha Kaushik (98.4%), a student of GD Goenka Public School, said previous year questions and NCERT books were helpful at the time of preparation. Hardik Gupta of SR Global School secured 98%.

Dakshi Agrawal, a student of Lucknow Public School (Gomti Nagar) secured 97.8%. “My father always joked that he got a mediocre score and he believed I would get more than him. When he heard about my result, he was in the market where he began screaming of joy,” she said.

Navya Agrawal and Vedang Mani, students of Study Hall, secured 98%. “It feels rewarding. This journey taught me the value of consistency and self-belief. I’m truly thankful to my teachers and family for always encouraging me and helping me stay focused,” they said.

Srishti Jana (97.4%), a student of Army Public School (SP Marg), said she not just studied efficiently but also participated in co-curricular activities, including inter-school painting competitions. “Consistency is the key,” she said.

Double delight for twins

It was a moment of double happiness for Akshara Pandey and Ishita Pandey - twin sisters and students at Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School (Sector 14 Vikas Nagar branch) who secured 99% and 94.4%, respectively. “We focused on utilising time efficiently on studies and social media...did not quit social media, but were aware of how much time we were spending on it. Both of us will opt for the science stream,” they said.