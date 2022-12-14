AOC-in-C visits Air Force Hospital in Kanpur, appreciates staff’s functioning

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the IAF’s Maintenance Command Vibhas Pande visited Air Force Hospital in Kanpur on Tuesday.

He was briefed about the medical care for serving personnel, veterans and their family members that is being undertaken by the hospital. He toured various departments of the multi-specialty hospital and was made aware of the work being done by the air warriors, military nursing officers and the civilian personnel managing the duties, as well as other ongoing projects at the hospital. The AOC-in-C took the opportunity to appreciate the work of the hospital staff as well.

The officer was accompanied by president of Air Force Families Welfare Association (AFFWA) (Regional) Ruchira Pande. She also visited the family ward complex at AFFWA (Lucknow) Centre where she interacted with the patients. She appreciated the good work done under several projects taken up by the AFFWA, and encouraged the ‘Sanginis’ (which is what the members of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association call themselves) to continue engaging in welfare activities with the association.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General V Sabid Syed has been appointed the Commandant of Army Medical Corps (AMC) Centre and College, as well as officer-in-charge of AMC Records on December 9. On December 10 at a ‘Shraddhanjali’ event, he paid tribute to the fallen soldiers in the presence of officers, jawans and recruits of Army Medical Corps Centre & College, Lucknow. Prior to this posting, Lt. Gen. Syed was posted at Headquarters Western Command as Major General (Medical).