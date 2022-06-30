Application process for PMAY houses on land freed from Atiq begins

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has kick started the online application process for allotment of 76 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on a piece of land that was freed from the clutches of mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed, from Thursday.

The land measuring 1731 sq m belonging to Atiq Ahmad was freed by the state government from Lukerganj area as part of its action against illegal properties of criminal.

“The process of online application would remain open for one month,” said PDA vice chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan.

“We are constructing two blocks and these would be ground plus three-storey buildings. Block A would have 36 houses while block B would have 40 houses,” he added.

The foundation stone of the ambitious project, which hogged the limelight during UP assembly elections 2022 was laid by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in December 2021.

The houses are being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the land that is located under Allahabad West assembly constituency. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is an initiative by the Government of India in which affordable housing is provided to the urban poor.

“The entire process from applying online to allotment is totally transparent. I have inspected the site and ensured that there is no shortage of constructing material and no compromise with the set norms,” he added.

To note, before being elected as MP from Phulpur, Atiq was an MLA from Allahabad West assembly seat for five times in a row. Later, his winning streak was broken by Raju Pal who had contested on Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. But after his assassination in 2005 and the follow-up by-poll, Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azim aka Ashraf had won the seat.

