Application process for PMAY houses on land freed from Atiq begins
The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has kick started the online application process for allotment of 76 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on a piece of land that was freed from the clutches of mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed, from Thursday.
The land measuring 1731 sq m belonging to Atiq Ahmad was freed by the state government from Lukerganj area as part of its action against illegal properties of criminal.
“The process of online application would remain open for one month,” said PDA vice chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan.
“We are constructing two blocks and these would be ground plus three-storey buildings. Block A would have 36 houses while block B would have 40 houses,” he added.
The foundation stone of the ambitious project, which hogged the limelight during UP assembly elections 2022 was laid by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in December 2021.
The houses are being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the land that is located under Allahabad West assembly constituency. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is an initiative by the Government of India in which affordable housing is provided to the urban poor.
“The entire process from applying online to allotment is totally transparent. I have inspected the site and ensured that there is no shortage of constructing material and no compromise with the set norms,” he added.
To note, before being elected as MP from Phulpur, Atiq was an MLA from Allahabad West assembly seat for five times in a row. Later, his winning streak was broken by Raju Pal who had contested on Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. But after his assassination in 2005 and the follow-up by-poll, Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azim aka Ashraf had won the seat.
K Sandeep Kumar
9415235145
-
With Sena-BJP back in power, HCMTR, Pune airport and riverfront development projects may see light of day
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656608609375
-
Sinhagad fort safety inspection to be carried out soon
Taking serious cognisance of heavy boulders falling at Sinhagad Fort, Kalyan Darwaza, killing 27-year-old trekker Hemang Gala; a detailed inspection survey will soon be done of the fort by the Pune district administration. In the June 25 incident, there was a landslide, causing huge rocks and mud to fall down, blocking the entire Kalyan Darwaza pathway.
-
State govt’s reply on demolition: ‘Nameplate of Javed Mohd was affixed on gate of house’
Sarin.jitendra@gmail.com PRAYAGRAJ The state government on Thursday filed a counter-affidavit (reply) before the Allahabad high court on the petition filed by wife of June 10 Prayagraj violence accused Javed Mohammad, Parveen Fatima, challenging the demolition of her house on June 12. The court granted one week's time to the petitioners (Parveen Fatima and her daughter Sumaiya Fatima) to file a rejoinder affidavit and fixed July 7 as the next date of hearing in the case.
-
Belapur Fort to be transferred from CIDCO to archaeological department
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656608011973
-
Pune reports below-normal rainfall in June; light rainfall likely in next few days
PUNE As per India Meteorological Department, Shivajinagar area in Pune recorded 35-millimetre rainfall in June which is 75 per cent below normal. Last year in June, Shivajinagar recorded 153 mm rainfall. Lohegaon, Pashan, Chinchwad, Lavale and Magarpatta also reported less rainfall in June. According to IMD, the all-time record for the rainfall in June was reported in 1991 at 525.5 mm rainfall for Pune city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics