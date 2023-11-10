AQI at 289: Lucknow records season’s worst air pollution

LUCKNOW Lucknow on Friday recorded the season’s highest air quality index (AQI) at 289, which was in the ‘poor’ category, surpassing the national capital’s level (279) and also higher than most of the NCR regions and western Uttar Pradesh districts, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s data. AQI is categorised as follows -- 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). (Pic for representation)

Greater Noida, which was recording the highest AQI in the country for the past couple of days, was below Lucknow at 276. Noida saw an AQI of 247, Ghaziabad 276, Baghpat 250 and Muzaffarnagar 329, among others.

Lucknow remained the second highest in the state in terms of AQI, after Muzaffarnagar that recorded ‘very poor’ AQI at 329 – the only city in UP to cross the 300-mark.

TALKATORA AIR ‘SEVERE’

Six live monitoring stations have been established by the pollution control board at Talkatora, Lalbagh, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gomti Nagar, Kukrail, and BR Ambedkar University to monitor pollution. Data from these stations revealed that Talkatora remained under ‘severe’ category with an average AQI of 407, the highest among all stations. All other stations were in ‘poor’ category, including Lalbagh 378, Kendriya Vidyalay 328, BR Ambedkar University 233, Kukrail 210 and Gomti Nagar 201.

