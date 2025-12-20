Search
Armed group attacks Kushinagar college, 12 injured; 4 held

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 09:39 pm IST

According to police, the incident took place around 2:30 pm while classes were underway. The assailants, allegedly armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, entered the campus following a heated exchange and began attacking people inside classrooms, triggering panic among students and staff.

At least 12 people, including the principal and a woman, were injured after an armed group allegedly forced its way into Buddha Inter College in Babuyan village under the Bishnupur police station limits of Kushinagar district on Saturday afternoon and attacked students and teachers.

Representational image (Sourced)
Representational image (Sourced)

Kotwali SHO Harshwardhan Singh said the violence allegedly stemmed from an old rivalry between school manager Chhote Lal Kushwaha and Mohan Prasad, both residents of the village where the school is located. “The violence resulted from longstanding tensions between the two groups. Complaints have been received from both parties, and a detailed investigation is underway,” he said, adding that the situation is currently under control.

Police said four accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Among the injured are four students, three of whom are in critical condition and were referred to the district hospital. Others are being treated at a nearby community health centre. Some members of the attacking group also allegedly sustained injuries during the clash.

Police have cordoned off the area and efforts are on to identify and detain others allegedly involved. Authorities said arrangements are being made to ensure the safety of students and staff.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Armed group attacks Kushinagar college, 12 injured; 4 held
AI Summary AI Summary

An armed group attacked Buddha Inter College in Kushinagar district, injuring at least 12, including the principal and students. The incident, stemming from an old rivalry, occurred during classes around 2:30 pm. Four students are critically injured. Police have arrested four suspects and are investigating further while ensuring safety for the school community.