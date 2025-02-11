Menu Explore
Army Jawan taking infant to Lko for treatment among 5 dead in road crash

ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich
Feb 11, 2025 09:39 PM IST

The incident occurred around 5:00 am when Ghulam Hazrat, 60, his wife Fatima Begum, 56, their son Army Jawan Abrar Ahmad, 28, an 18-day-old girl, and driver Chand Mohammad were travelling from Matera to Lucknow for medical treatment of an 18-day-old girl.

Five members of a family, including an army personnel and an 18-day-old infant, died in a road accident early Tuesday morning after their car collided with a dumper near Karim Behad village under the Kaiserganj police station area on the Lucknow-Bahraich road.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation is underway. (Sourced)
The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation is underway. (Sourced)

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) City Ramanand Kushwaha said, “The collision happened after the car’s driver, Mehtab, lost control of the vehicle. Three family members died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital. Ruqaiya Begum, 22, Ahmad’s wife and the only survivor is undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital in Lucknow.”

Authorities removed the damaged car using a JCB machine, causing a temporary traffic disruption. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

