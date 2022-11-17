Arson case: Forensic report against SP MLA, court issues NBW

Kanpur: Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan, accused of setting a woman’s house on fire to grab the plot, have landed in a deeper mess after the forensic experts concluded that an inflammable substance was used to set the house on fire. The duo has been on the run for the past 10 days.

On Thursday, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against the MLA and his brother Rizwan, said police officials here, adding soon the process to attach their properties would start as both continued to evade arrest.

The forensic report is against the MLA and his family’s claim that the fire was caused by a cracker. The family had released a video and claimed the MLA and his brother were being framed.

A woman Baby Naz had alleged that the MLA and his brother had set her house on fire on November 7 to grab her plot. The family was away to attend a marriage, she said.

The said property is adjacent to the MLA’s house. Naz claimed that her late father Qasid Hussain had bought the property but the MLA and his brothers were trying to occupy it by any means. To save the property, the entire family was living in a thatched house on the plot, Naz said.

On her complaint, the police registered a case of arson, intimidation and assault against Irfan and Rizwan. As the MLA claimed he was being framed and the fire was caused by crackers, police commissioner BP Jogdand had ordered a forensic examination of the site.

On Thursday, in charge of the forensic team Praveen Srivastava submitted his report to the Jajmau police with whom the case was registered. The report said an inflammable substance was used to set the house on fire, according to a source having access to the report that negates the firecrackers theory.

Commissioner of police Jogdand said the MLA and his brother were evading arrest since the FIR was lodged. Five police teams were on their trail. A raid was conducted in Rajasthan where both were not found.

The Samajwadi Party had sent a delegation of MLAs led by Dr Manoj Pandey that met the senior police officers, seeking impartial probe in the case. The delegation also met the MLA’s mother Khursheed Begum and others, assuring justice.

Following the forensics report, the police obtained non-bailable warrant from the court on Thursday. Police officials said the process to attach properties would also begin shortly in case the MLA and his brother did not surrender.