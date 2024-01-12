Artistes from several countries to perform Ram Leela during consecration

Lucknow Artistes from Singapore, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Indonesia have been invited to enact Ram Leela, showcasing Ram’s entire life on stage, during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Ayodhya will witness a convergence of approximately 3500 artistes from India and other parts of the world. (Pic for representation)

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “ Ram belongs to everyone, embodying ideals as a family member, societal figure, son, brother, husband, and king. His versatility makes him the epitome of Maryada Purushottam. This is why Ram is seen in various forms not only in India but also in many countries worldwide.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Apart from different countries, Ram Dals from various states in India, including Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh will bring Lord Ram’s elevated character to life on stage. This initiative has already begun and will continue after the Pran Pratishtha.

Ayodhya will witness a convergence of approximately 3500 artistes from India and other parts of the world. Each day, around 500 artistes from different Ram Dals will present the Ram Leela on stage, bringing to life the verses of Goswami Tulsidas, ‘Hari Anant Hari Katha Ananta, Kahahi Sunahi Bahuvidhi Sab Santa.’

According to the press release of state government, Ram Leela performances are held in many countries worldwide. For example, Indonesia, where 86% of the population is Muslim, hosts Ram Leela performances. Buddhist countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand and even Russia embrace Ramayana without any reservations. The United States, particularly Mount Madonna School in California, have been hosting Ram Leela for the past 40 years in the first week of June. The historical Ram Bagh in Karachi, Pakistan, is known for its Ram Leela. Even today, the Ram Leela tradition continues in various forms in cities like Varanasi, Itawah, Prayagraj and Almora.