Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Artists from Vadodara express their creativity with mix-medium at group art exhibition Abhivyakti in Lucknow

ByDeep Saxena
Mar 25, 2025 03:13 PM IST

The group art exhibition Abhivyakti by 12 artists from Vadodara opened in Lucknow on Monday. During the show, 41 paintings are being showcased at The Centrum.

The group art exhibition Abhivyakti by 12 artists from Vadodara opened in the state capital on Monday. During the show, that has been put up till April 6, 41 paintings are being showcased and the medium used is mixed.

Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department minister Asim Arun at the exhibition underway at The Centrum
Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department minister Asim Arun at the exhibition underway at The Centrum

Artist Hina Bhatt has curated the exhibition and has also showcased four paintings in acrylic on canvas titled Hill Man, The Golden Horse, Pertinacity and Perserverance.

“Artists have used different forms like Hindol Brahmbhatt has used shellac on burnt wood and enamel paint, Kruti Mukherjee has used water colour and embroidery on paper, Surashree Rabada uses natural paints, Bakulesh Joshi has mixed-medium, Durgaprasad Bandi has toned cyanotype, Damyanti Debnath used acrylic paint and stitches and so on,” says the curator.

Other artists are Ajay Lakhera, Bakulesh Joshi, Hindol Brahmbhatt, Mukti Chauhan and Nilaoyy Nandi.

She adds, “It’s often discussed that some artwork resembles, and the reason is that everyone gets inspired by something, but uniqueness lies in the personality and the interpretation of artist. That’s why we have themed it, Abhivyakti.”

Rakesh Kumar Maurya, founder-director of Synapse International Art Gallery, adds, “This exhibition is not merely a presentation of artworks; it is an invitation to embark on a journey of self-exploration, to confront our own emotions, and to ponder the human condition.”

Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department minister Asim Arun inaugurated the exhibition in presence of Asheesh Shrivastava, Sarvesh Goel Namit Agrawal, Bhaskar Singh, Purnima Varman, Rajendra Mishra, Devendra Tripath, Mausam Das, Rahul Rai, Punit Srivastav, Vipin Varma, and Bhagwati Pant.

Catch it live:

What: Group art exhibition Abhivyakti

Where: Hotel Centrum

When: Till April 6

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On