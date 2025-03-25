Artists from Vadodara express their creativity with mix-medium at group art exhibition Abhivyakti in Lucknow

The group art exhibition Abhivyakti by 12 artists from Vadodara opened in the state capital on Monday. During the show, that has been put up till April 6, 41 paintings are being showcased and the medium used is mixed. Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department minister Asim Arun at the exhibition underway at The Centrum

Artist Hina Bhatt has curated the exhibition and has also showcased four paintings in acrylic on canvas titled Hill Man, The Golden Horse, Pertinacity and Perserverance.

“Artists have used different forms like Hindol Brahmbhatt has used shellac on burnt wood and enamel paint, Kruti Mukherjee has used water colour and embroidery on paper, Surashree Rabada uses natural paints, Bakulesh Joshi has mixed-medium, Durgaprasad Bandi has toned cyanotype, Damyanti Debnath used acrylic paint and stitches and so on,” says the curator.

Other artists are Ajay Lakhera, Bakulesh Joshi, Hindol Brahmbhatt, Mukti Chauhan and Nilaoyy Nandi.

She adds, “It’s often discussed that some artwork resembles, and the reason is that everyone gets inspired by something, but uniqueness lies in the personality and the interpretation of artist. That’s why we have themed it, Abhivyakti.”

Rakesh Kumar Maurya, founder-director of Synapse International Art Gallery, adds, “This exhibition is not merely a presentation of artworks; it is an invitation to embark on a journey of self-exploration, to confront our own emotions, and to ponder the human condition.”

Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department minister Asim Arun inaugurated the exhibition in presence of Asheesh Shrivastava, Sarvesh Goel Namit Agrawal, Bhaskar Singh, Purnima Varman, Rajendra Mishra, Devendra Tripath, Mausam Das, Rahul Rai, Punit Srivastav, Vipin Varma, and Bhagwati Pant.

Catch it live:

What: Group art exhibition Abhivyakti

Where: Hotel Centrum

When: Till April 6