Home / Cities / Lucknow News / As LMC cracks whip, litterbugs learn to litter no more
lucknow news

As LMC cracks whip, litterbugs learn to litter no more

In two months, around 4,037 people were caught spreading dirt in Old Lucknow areas and a fine of 3.74 lakh was realised from them on the spot.
For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 11:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Around 10,000 Lucknowites were fined in the last two months for littering roads. Yet, throwing litter from the rooftop is a common sight in many areas of the Old City.

Things were difficult for the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in the Old City where every third person was throwing litter from the rooftop inside the narrow lanes but due to better surveillance and electronic evidence they are now not able to escape fines.

In two months, around 4,037 people were caught spreading dirt in areas of Chowk, Balaganj, Mallahi Tola, Hussainabad, etc, falling in Zone 6 of Old Lucknow. A fine of 3.74 lakh was realised from them on the spot.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Corporation officials have recovered a fine of more than 20 lakh from litterbugs in the state capital. Not only that, we have educated people who were guilty of throwing waste on roads, inside drains, nullahs instead of giving it to our collection workers who go door to door to collect kitchen waste. We are spending more than 2 crore per month to keep the city clean but due to some residents who keep littering, the city still struggles to look clean.”

The culture of keeping one’s own house clean but roads dirty has to change, said the municipal commissioner.

However, the strictness of the LMC has increased.

Dwivedi said, “The rule of on-the-spot fine was made by the central government five years back after the launch of the Swachh Survekshan competition. The centre fixed fines on those who litter open public places, on those who throw garbage on the road, and on footpaths. There is a provision of lodging FIRs against repeat offenders.”

The LMC officials said that a fine of 200 does not make much of a difference so it has to be increased to act as a deterrent.

Ashok Singh, chief tax fixation officer of LMC, said, “Earlier, the LMC used to run the campaign for eight-ten days a year, but this is the first time that the campaign is going on continuously for two months and has started yielding some results. Due to the high number of litterbugs, zonal officers have formed teams at the ward level to monitor litter on the roads. Not only this, cleaning supervisors have also been given the right to impose fines on the spot to control the habit of throwing litter on the roads.”

He said many residents picked fights with LMC men when they were fined for throwing litter on the roads. They said that they had been doing this for years and they were never stopped from doing it. “Many thought that it was their right to litter roads and it was the duty of LMC to clean it. Now, after awareness and paying fines, the behaviour of residents is changing,” Dwivedi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

  • Vijay Kumar Beniwal’s killing came amid a spate of attacks by terrorists on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

    ‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago

    Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out