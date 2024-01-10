‘Ashta dhatu’ bell from Jalesar being sent to Ayodhya

Agra ::Made in Jalesar town over a period of four years, a 2100-kilogramme bell meant for the Ram Temple was sent to Ayodhya on Monday in a ‘shobha yatra’ that began from Etah district of Aligarh division. Union minister of state for health Prof SP Singh Baghel was part of the ‘shobha yatra’ and called it a glorious moment of his life . The bell is made of ‘ashta-dhatu’ and is 6 feet high and 5 feet wide. Bell for Ram Temple being taken to Ayodhya. (HT)

Roads in Etah district were flooded by a crowd of devotees who took part in ‘shobha yatra’ . Flower petals were showered and tableaux of Lord Ram and Hanuman were part of it. The yatra was welcomed at various points. Prayers were offered to mark the beginning of ‘shobha yatra’ that embarked on a journey Ayodhya.

Jalesar is known for its bells and ‘ghungroo’ and its products are listed in ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) Scheme of the state government. Jalesar is within limits of Etah district but is part of Agra parliamentary constituency.

“Jalesar is known for its ‘ghanta’ and ‘ghungroo‘ industry. These things are being manufactured for the last two centuries and remain unmatched. The sound of the bell made in Jalesar is unique and so it was chosen to grace the much awaited Ram Temple now becoming a reality,” said Baghel.