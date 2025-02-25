ASI permission sought for cleaning Sambhal mosque ahead of Ramzan

Ahead of Ramzan, the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee in Sambhal district has formally approached the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for permission to undertake cleaning, whitewashing, and decoration of the historic mosque. Following the violence during a survey of mosque on November 24, 2024, the committee has chosen to seek formal approval. (HT file)

In a letter addressed to the ASI’s Meerut office, Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, highlighted that these activities have been part of a long-standing tradition carried out annually before Ramzan.

He also noted that no formal permissions had been sought in previous years, and the ASI had never raised objections to the routine upkeep of the mosque.

However, following the violence during a survey of the mosque on November 24, 2024, the committee has chosen to seek formal approval. The decision aims to maintain peace and prevent any potential controversy surrounding the maintenance work.

“We are hopeful that the ASI will soon grant permission for cleaning, whitewashing, and decoration,” said Zafar Ali. He added that the committee plans to begin the work immediately after receiving approval from the ASI’s Meerut office. The mosque committee has also moved an application to the district administration in this regard.

Since the November 24 violence, law enforcement agencies have maintained strict surveillance around the mosque and its surrounding areas. District magistrate Rajendra Pensiya clarified that the Jama Masjid is under the jurisdiction of the ASI, and any action related to its structure is currently halted by a court order.

“The SDM received an application from the mosque committee for cleaning and painting, which has been forwarded to the ASI without any modifications,” the DM said. “The administration is following all legal protocols, and the final decision now rests with the ASI.”

On November 19 last year, a Hindu group filed a petition in Chandausi’s civil court, claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal was originally the Shri Harihar Temple. Following this, a two-phase survey of the mosque was conducted—first on November 19 and again on November 24.

During the second survey, tensions escalated as thousands gathered at the site, leading to violent clashes, resulting in four deaths. Police registered eight FIRs against 150 identified suspects and nearly 2,500 unidentified individuals involved in the clashes. Four additional FIRs were lodged during the investigation.

So far, 80 people, including four women, have been arrested, for allegedly throwing stones from rooftops. A woman was recently granted bail after police could not present any evidence against her.