Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ASI permission sought for cleaning Sambhal mosque ahead of Ramzan

ByDeepak Lavania, Meerut
Feb 25, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Admin following all legal protocols, final decision rests with Archaeological Survey of India, says DM

Ahead of Ramzan, the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee in Sambhal district has formally approached the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for permission to undertake cleaning, whitewashing, and decoration of the historic mosque.

Following the violence during a survey of mosque on November 24, 2024, the committee has chosen to seek formal approval. (HT file)
Following the violence during a survey of mosque on November 24, 2024, the committee has chosen to seek formal approval. (HT file)

In a letter addressed to the ASI’s Meerut office, Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, highlighted that these activities have been part of a long-standing tradition carried out annually before Ramzan.

He also noted that no formal permissions had been sought in previous years, and the ASI had never raised objections to the routine upkeep of the mosque.

However, following the violence during a survey of the mosque on November 24, 2024, the committee has chosen to seek formal approval. The decision aims to maintain peace and prevent any potential controversy surrounding the maintenance work.

“We are hopeful that the ASI will soon grant permission for cleaning, whitewashing, and decoration,” said Zafar Ali. He added that the committee plans to begin the work immediately after receiving approval from the ASI’s Meerut office. The mosque committee has also moved an application to the district administration in this regard.

Since the November 24 violence, law enforcement agencies have maintained strict surveillance around the mosque and its surrounding areas. District magistrate Rajendra Pensiya clarified that the Jama Masjid is under the jurisdiction of the ASI, and any action related to its structure is currently halted by a court order.

“The SDM received an application from the mosque committee for cleaning and painting, which has been forwarded to the ASI without any modifications,” the DM said. “The administration is following all legal protocols, and the final decision now rests with the ASI.”

On November 19 last year, a Hindu group filed a petition in Chandausi’s civil court, claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal was originally the Shri Harihar Temple. Following this, a two-phase survey of the mosque was conducted—first on November 19 and again on November 24.

During the second survey, tensions escalated as thousands gathered at the site, leading to violent clashes, resulting in four deaths. Police registered eight FIRs against 150 identified suspects and nearly 2,500 unidentified individuals involved in the clashes. Four additional FIRs were lodged during the investigation.

So far, 80 people, including four women, have been arrested, for allegedly throwing stones from rooftops. A woman was recently granted bail after police could not present any evidence against her.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On