Sunday, May 26, 2024
ASP chief campaigns for Swami Prasad Maurya

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 26, 2024 10:51 PM IST

ASP Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad urges people to protect their livelihood and the Indian Constitution through their vote. He emphasizes the importance of the ongoing election for the dalit community.

Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Sunday asked people to save their livelihood and the Constitution of India with their power of vote.

Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad. (HT file)
He was addressing a public meeting in Ramkola town of Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district in support of Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party chief and party candidate Swami Parsad Maurya.

He said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is a battle for the existence of dalit as he took potshots at the ruling party’s claim of rule of law in the state. He said Swami Prasad Maurya raised the issue of the poor and thus certain forces were against him.

