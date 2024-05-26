ASP chief campaigns for Swami Prasad Maurya

Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Sunday asked people to save their livelihood and the Constitution of India with their power of vote. Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad. (HT file)

He was addressing a public meeting in Ramkola town of Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district in support of Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party chief and party candidate Swami Parsad Maurya.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is a battle for the existence of dalit as he took potshots at the ruling party’s claim of rule of law in the state. He said Swami Prasad Maurya raised the issue of the poor and thus certain forces were against him.