Assembly polls: U.P. CM Yogi played crucial role in BJP victory in 3 states

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vigorous campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan played an important role in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory in the assembly polls in the three states. In Telangana too, the BJP fared well improving its vote share and seats. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Ever since the electioneering began, Yogi Adityanath was in great demand in the four states as the BJP candidates wanted his rally in their constituencies. He was among the star campaigners of the party along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Yogi addressed 57 public meetings in the four states in support of 92 party candidates. His roadshows drew large crowds in the four states. Yogi factor in the landslide victory of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh could be gauged from the fact that out of the 29 candidates for whom he had campaigned, 22 emerged victorious.

In Rajasthan too, Yogi magic worked as the BJP returned to power. There, 15 party candidates for whom Yogi campaigned won the assembly election. In Chhattisgarh, five candidates secured victory while in Telangana the two BJP candidates for whom he campaigned defeated their rivals in the electoral battle.

Addressing public meetings in the four states, Yogi Adityanath had called upon the voters to support the BJP in the formation of the double engine government in the respective states. He also highlighted the U.P. model where the bulldozers have crushed the gangsters and freed the government land from their clutches.

He also drew the attention of the voters towards lawlessness in the Congress- ruled states where the Hindus were harassed during festivals as armed goons roamed in the streets. Yogi called upon the voters to support the BJP in the assembly election for development and welfare of the masses.

The U.P. chief minister also played the Ram temple card, highlighting the BJP’s role in the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. He also invited the voters to visit Ayodhya after ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. Yogi highlighted how the Congress had opposed the construction of the Ram temple.

He drew the attention of the voters toward corruption in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Congress government failed to fulfil the promises made to the people in the 2018 assembly election campaign, Yogi had said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP bagged Shujalpur, Kalapeepal, Khategaon, Sonkutch, Bagli, Narsinghpur, Gadarwala, Tendukheda, Gotegaon, Panna, Udaipur, Bhojpura, Sanchi, Rajnagar, Chandla, Bhind, Gwalior South, Gwalior, Powai, Mungawali, Chanderi and Berasia assembly seats where Yogi had addressed public meetings in support of party candidates.

In Rajasthan, the BJP bagged Kekadi, Pushkar, Sangod, Ahor, Siwana, Kathumar,Lalasot, Vallabh Nagar, Shahpura, Sahara, Mandal, Jodhpur City, Sursagar, Tijara and Jhotwara assembly seats on which Yogi Adityanath had campaigned.

In Chhattisgarh, BJP candidate Bhavana Bohra from Pandariya, Vijay Sharma from Kawardha, Dr Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon and Ishwar Sahu from Saja in whose support Yogi campaigned won the assembly election.

In Telangana, the BJP had won one seat in 2018 assembly election. This time, the party won eight seats there. Palwai Harish Babu won from Sirpur and T Raja Singh won from Ghosha Mahal for whom Yogi Adityanath had campaigned.