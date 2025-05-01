At 98.40 and 98.82, UP’s pass percentage below the national mark

LUCKNOW UP finished at the bottom of the list of the top 10 performing states in the ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) examinations, the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday. Students celebrate after the declaration of ICSE and ISC results at a school in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Kerala topped the list with pass percentages of 99.94 in ICSE and 100 in ISC, followed by Tamil Nadu - 99.95 in ICSE and 99.97 in ISC, Maharashtra - 99.90 in ICSE and 99.81 in ISC and Haryana 99.81 in ICSE and 99.90 in ISC. Uttar Pradesh figured last on the list with 98.40 in ICSE and 98.82 in ISC, as per data shared by the council.

In ICSE, the state’s pass percentage (98.40) was below the national average of 99.09% while its pass percentage of 98.82 in the ISC exam was also below the national mark (99.02%). However, compared to last year, UP’s pass percentage showed an increase in the ISC exams while there was a dip in the ICSE pass percentage.

In UP, a total of 457 and 377 schools participated in the ICSE and ISC examinations, respectively.

As many as 2,52,557 students appeared in the ICSE examination pan India, of which 49,348 hailed from UP. Among these, 27,547 boys (55.82%) and 21,801 girls (44.18%) took the ICSE examination in the state.

Other states that performed better were - Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal in ICSE.

Besides, 99,551 students pan India and 32,424 from UP took the ISC examination, of which 17,794 were boys (54.88%) and 14,630 girls (45.12%).

This year too, girls outperformed boys in both ICSE and ISC examinations. In ICSE, the overall pass percentage in the state for girls stood at 98.84%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 98.05%. While in ISC, the overall pass percentage for girls and boys in the state stood at 99.25% and 98.47%, respectively.

Students from reserved categories also did well in the examinations. In the ICSE exam, 3,574 Scheduled Caste candidates appeared and achieved 97.68% pass percentage in the state. A total of 224 ST students recorded a 99.55 pass percentage and 14514 Other Backward Classes candidates achieved a 97.87 pass percentage.

In the ISC exam, 2,124 Scheduled Caste students appeared, with a 98.45% pass rate while 169 Scheduled Tribe candidates achieved a perfect 100% pass rate. A total of 8,448 OBC candidates recorded a 98.65 pass percentage.

The ICSE exam was conducted in 67 written subjects, including 20 Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, and one classical language. The ISC exam covered 47 written subjects, with 12 Indian languages, four foreign languages, and two classical languages.

TOP 10 STATES

Pass Percentage

State Class 10 Class 12

Kerala 99.94 100

Tamil Nadu 99.95 99.97

Maharashtra 99.90 99.81

Haryana 99.81 99.90

Karnataka 99.70 99.63

Punjab 99.43 99.23

Uttarakhand 99.13 99.38

Andhra Pradesh 99.42 99.06

West Bengal 98.76 98.75

Uttar Pradesh 98.40 98.82