Atala violence: NBWs to be issued against those evading arrest
The Prayagraj police will be issuing non bailable warrants (NBWs) against some accused, who have been named in FIRs in connection with the June 10 Atala violence and evading arrest since then, officials said.
To note, violence had erupted in Prayagraj’s Atala area on June 10 after Friday prayers over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Following the large scale violence and arson, two separate FIRs were lodged at Khuldabad and Kareli police stations in which 70 named and 5500 unnamed persons were made accused.
So far police have arrested 106 persons while at least 31 are yet to be arrested.
SHO of Khuldabad police station Anurag Sharma said “Around 31 of the named accused are still on the run. NBWs have been issued against five of them and soon similar warrants may be issued against others as well. Some have applied for anticipatory bail while others are approaching court for surrender or getting their names cleared.”
Police was also preparing to slap stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the alleged mastermind of Atala violence Javed Mohd and some others against whom concrete evidences have been found.
PDA officials had earlier demolished the house of Javed Mohd on June 12 after claiming it to be constructed sans required approvals.
Also, ₹25000 cash reward had been declared on arrest of AIMIM district president Shah Alam, party leader Zeeshan Rehmani, AIKMS leader Ashish Mittal, activist Umar Khalid and corporator Fazal Khan for their alleged involvement in the violence.
Shah Alam’s plea for anticipatory bail was recently rejected by the court.
-
Robbers loot doctor couple in Ambernath, flee with cash, jewellery worth ₹1.18Cr
Four masked men barged into Usha Nursing Home in Ambernath, locked nurses and patients on the ground and first floors, and broke into the house of a septuagenarian doctor couple who owned the hospital and stayed on the second, late on Monday night. The accused then threatened Dr. Usha Lapsia, 71, at knifepoint and fled with their entire safe containing cash and gold worth ₹1.18Cr. This was the second time that Usha was looted.
-
Piped drinking water schemes in 574 U.P. villages in 100 days: Minister
Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said besides providing tap water to all households, his department was also engaged in providing employment to every villager. “Jal Jeevan Mission has completed piped drinking water schemes in 574 villages of the state in 100 days. These include 64 drinking water schemes of Bundelkhand/Vindhya and water connections have been given to 3.76 lakh houses under these schemes,” he said.
-
Pandemic impact: Allahabad University slashes 20% course for students of 2022-23 session
According to the recently issued annual academic calendar of the central university, the classes of under graduate first year students of annual system-based courses will start from September 1 and that of second year from September 10, varsity officials said. Likewise, classes for the second, fifth, seventh and ninth semesters of semester-based courses will start from July 7 and their examinations are proposed from October 10 to 20, they said.
-
City reports five leptospirosis cases in seven days
With the city roads being waterlogged on account of heavy rain, Mumbai has reported five leptospirosis cases in the last seven days. The health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory on this bacterial disease as more water stagnation is anticipated in the coming days. This monsoon, the city has seen 17 leptospirosis cases while there were 37 cases recorded in July last year.
-
Modi in Bihar: India on way to becoming a ‘mature democracy’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was the “mother of all democracies”, drawing upon the legacy of ancient republics like Vaishali, and expressed satisfaction over the nation's march towards becoming a “mature democracy”. “... We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies,” Modi said.
