Atal’s life, ideology continue to inspire nation: Rajnath

Paying glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the eve of his birth centenary, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajanth Singh on Tuesday said, “Atalji’s life and ideology continue to inspire the nation even today. “

Singh was speaking at the “’Atal Yuva Mahakumbh” organised at the KD Singh Babu Stadium to mark Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary celebrations.

Sharing fond memories of Vajpayee and his long -standing association with Lucknow, Singh said, “Atalji has left a lasting impression on the world. He was an extraordinary leader known for his decisive leadership. Lucknow held a special place in Atalji’s heart, and people here share a deep bond with him.”

The defence minister also shared his personal experience of working with Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha a record five consecutive times.

“I was fortunate to work alongside Atalji as a colleague in the cabinet,” Singh said.

“When his government fell by a single vote in Parliament, his iconic speech redefined democracy and patriotism,” the Lucknow MP said.

“Governments may come and go, parties may rise and fall, but the nation and democracy must always be safeguarded,” Singh quoted famous lines of the late PM.

He was all praise for children for their cultural performances.

Singh also applauded chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s role in transforming the state.

“Uttar Pradesh today outshines other states on various parameters of development. Under CM Yogi’s visionary and relentless leadership, the state is scaling new heights and fulfilling Atal Ji’s dreams for a progressive Uttar Pradesh,” said Singh.

He also narrated several anecdotes that illustrated late PM’s wit and quick thinking.

VAJPAYEE’S BRILLIANT WIT REMEMBERED

Referring to a memorable instance during Vajpayee’s visit to Pakistan, Singh recounted, “When a woman journalist proposed marriage on the condition that he would give Kashmir as dowry, Atalji, with his characteristic smile, quipped, ‘I’m ready if you give me the whole of Pakistan as dowry.”

“This response showcased his brilliance and sharp humour to the world,” said Singh.