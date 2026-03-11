Avimukteshwaranand’s Lucknow yatra on, but tightly bound by 26 conditions

Authorities in the state capital have granted permission, with 26 conditions, for the proposed three-day ‘Gau Pratishtha Dharm Yudh Shankhnaad Yatra,’ beginning Wednesday at the Kanshiram Smriti Cultural Site in Aashiyana, led by Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, putting to rest speculation that the event would be denied a go-ahead. Swami Avimukteshwaranand arrives at programme in Ashiana, Lucknow on Tuesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Among the conditions, no speech inciting sentiments against any religion, caste, community or language will be allowed, and participants have been barred from carrying sharp or hazardous objects.

Babloo Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), and Amrendra K Sengar, commissioner of police, both confirmed the permission to HT.

“The approval has been issued with 26 conditions, and any violation could lead to immediate cancellation of the permission,” sources said.

The decision was taken late Monday night after a meeting between senior police officials and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) committee representatives. The venue is near Pasi Kila Chauraha in the Ashiyana police station limits, with heavy security deployment planned.

The four-day march demands a complete ban on cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh. It began from Varanasi on March 7, passing through Jaunpur, Sultanpur and Rae Bareli on day one. The march then moved through Unnao, Naimisharanya and Sitapur before entering Lucknow on Tuesday.

The organisers deposited about ₹4.5 lakh as the required fee. The main event, scheduled to coincide with Sheetla Ashtami on March 11, will be held from 2:15 pm to 5 pm, with members of the saint community, several organisations and a large number of devotees expected to attend.

Earlier, LDA officials had allegedly stated that the organising body failed to submit no-objection certificates (NOCs) from several departments within the stipulated time. When contacted, LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said, “I don’t think that is correct,” adding that the police department had already issued the NOC.