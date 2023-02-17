Avoid debates on religious issues: SP to cadre

Amid the ongoing row over the Ramcharitmanas, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has asked its leaders and office-bearers to “avoid debates on communal and religious issues and discuss political-based issues”.

Quoting it as party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s instructions, SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, in a statement issued on Thursday evening, said: “All party workers, leaders, office-bearers, spokespersons and media panellists must keep in mind that the Samajwadi Party taking inspiration from the ideals of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (party icon) believes in democracy, secularism, and socialism.”

“The Samajwadi Party is committed to social justice and the party will continue to demand caste census (for social justice)...under the present government prices are at peak, corruption is uncontrollable...farmers, youth and all sections of the society are distressed. Women and girls have been facing humiliation and the entire state has anarchy,” said Chaudhary.

“The party aims to raise public issues and spread its ideology and programmes among the people. The ruling dispensation is continuously engaged in diversion tactics to distract people from the basic issues. We have to duck such tactics. Religious issues are sensitive and we should not get entangled in them,” he added.