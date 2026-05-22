Awareness drive: Judges take eco-friendly route to court

Around 70 judges of the district rode bicycles to court on Friday to spread awareness about rising petrol-diesel consumption and environmental protection. The campaign, led by district judge Malkhan Singh, was flagged off by Justice Rajesh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. (HT)

The campaign, led by district judge Malkhan Singh, was flagged off by Justice Rajesh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.

All judges gathered at district judge Malkhan Singh’s residence in Dalibagh. Led by him, they left for the court on bicycles at 9 am. During the ride, all judges gave a message to the public about saving fuel and protecting the environment. Calling it a positive initiative, Justice Rajesh Chauhan said such efforts are important to raise awareness in society.

Judges who could not ride bicycles reached court by e-rickshaw. Several lawyers also joined the initiative and reached court by bicycle or e-rickshaw.

According to District Legal Services Authority secretary Kunwar Mitresh Singh Kushwaha, the main objective of this programme was to make people aware of the fuel crisis and convey a message of environmental protection. He said the campaign would continue in the future.

The initiative was reportedly inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save fuel and protect the environment. Through this, judicial officers gave the public a message to adopt alternative means of transport.