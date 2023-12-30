Ayodhya airport is now Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

LUCKNOW Ayodhya’s airport will now be known as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham. This was confirmed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on a social media platform. From January 11, there will be daily operation of three flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. Additionally, on January 6, the first flight between Delhi and Ayodhya will take off. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham will be inaugurated tomorrow. It seamlessly blends modern infrastructure with India’s cultural ethos,” Modi wrote on facebook.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on X, “Under your visionary leadership, the journey of overall development of the holy Ayodhya Dham while preserving and enhancing its heritage continues. Ayodhya is becoming a wonderful confluence of spirituality and modernity.”

On Saturday, people of the country are going to get the gift of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, equipped with modern and international facilities. “Heartfelt gratitude to you, on behalf of public representatives and 25 crore residents of the state,” he added.

The airport recently got a licence of operation of flights from the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA). It has a 2,200-metre-long and 45-metre-wide runway, which can handle landing and take-off of Airbus A320, ATR-72 and Bombardier private jets in the first phase.

In the second phase, the airport would be opened for international flights with the expansion of the runway to 3,200 metres. It is being developed in three phases on 821 acres land.

According to an official of Airports Authority of India (AAI), the runway is equipped with Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) radio navigation system used to aid aircraft in determining their flight position and direction in relation to their destination using VHF (very high frequency) signals between 108.00 and 117.95 MHz sent from a radio beacon.

“The construction of the building (terminal) has been completed along with a runway, taxiway, apron and isolation apron, which is used in anti-hijack operations,” said Rajeev Kulshrestha, AAI engineering in-charge for Ayodhya airport.

The state-of-the-art airport, built at a cost of ₹1462.97 crore, depicts the journey of Lord Ram’s life and has unique architecture that follows the ‘Nagara Style’, outlined with scriptures, presenting a culturally rich welcome to passengers. Depictions of Lord Ram grace various levels of the airport, stated a government release.

Outside the airport, a mural featuring a bow and arrow has been installed, serving as a symbolic representation of the enduring efforts of Lord Ram. The landscaping of the airport is inspired by the use of colours representing the five elements (Panch Tatva).

The main building of the airport features 7 pillars, each intricately representing the significant episodes of the Ramayana.

The airport also features two distinct types of mural plaques, namely ‘Daivik and Khandika’. In addition to this, a wall mural dedicated to Lord Hanuman has also been installed which depicts his entire journey. The airport also boasts of a striking 3-storey high ‘Ram Darbar’ and a depiction of the Sita-Ram marriage crafted in Madhubani painting, offering a captivating experience for visitors, it stated.

From January 11, there will be daily operation of three flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. Additionally, on January 6, the first flight between Delhi and Ayodhya will take off. After the commencement of initial operations, the process of operating international flights from this airport will begin, and subsequently, Ayodhya will be directly connected to the global circuit, marking a moment of pride.