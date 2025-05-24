Ayodhya Green Field Township: Officials asked to expedite land acquisition for project

For the mega Ayodhya Green Field Township project, 550 acres of land has been acquired so far and the process to acquire the remaining 750 acres will be completed by next week, so that the project can be launched at the earliest, officials said. The township coming up on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway will be expanded up to 1790 acres in future. (HT File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has also proposed a wheel on the lines of London Eye in the township on 200 acres.

The township coming up on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway will be expanded up to 1790 acres in future.

Housing commissioner Balkar Singh, who was in Ayodhya on Saturday to review the progress of the project, instructed officials concerned to expedite the process to acquire the remaining 750 acres.

Considered to be the most prestigious project of the Yogi Adityanath government, the Ayodhya Green Field Township is only five to six kilometres from Ram Janmabhoomi.

The new township will have four link roads of 4.5 km each to connect it with the existing Ayodhya to decongest the temple town.

The housing and urban planning department of the Housing Board will execute the project that will be extended by 490 acres in the second phase. In the first phase, the township will come up on 1300 acres.

The Housing Board has also asked various state governments, which have been allotted plots in the township, to construct their respective guest houses.

According to the Ayodhya administration, plots for state guest houses have been allotted to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Sikkim and Uttarakhand governments.

Besides, 14 religious organisations have applied for land for constructing mutts, dharamshalas and ashrams. Prominent among them are Sri Sringeri Shivganga Sharada Mutt of Bengaluru, Sri Ahobila Mutt of Tirumala, Shree Samsthan Gokaran Partagali Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa, Sri Rama Vittala Trust of Mysuru, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Bhawan of Haridwar, and Balaji Sewarth Vinod Agarwal Foundation of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the project during his Ayodhya visit on December 30, 2023, while also inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station.