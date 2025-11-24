Ayodhya takes guard for flag-hoisting ceremony

AYODHYA Under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, an impenetrable security cover has been established in Ayodhya, ensuring strict law-and-order management across the city, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here on Tuesday, said an official statement. Tight security in Ayodhya on the eve of the flag-hoisting ceremony. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The CM arrived in the temple town on Monday to review preparations for the mega event and inquired about arrangements for the ceremony from officials and members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He also offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Mandir.

A total of 6,970 security personnel, including commandos from the ATS, NSG snipers, cyber experts and technical teams have been deployed. Anti-drone technology and advanced monitoring systems are also operational on the temple premises and surrounding areas, it said.

Senior officials, from superintendents of police to field-level teams, are overseeing the operations to ensure seamless coordination. Personnel tasked with crowd management, security screening, explosives detection and emergency response have been stationed across key locations.

Special units, including bomb squads, dog squads, VVIP protection teams, fire units and rapid response teams, are active in the city. Modern safety equipment has also been integrated into the security plan, including mine detection units, BDS squads, X-ray scanners, handheld metal detectors, vehicle scanners, CCTV surveillance systems, high-response vans and ambulances, it said.

Ayodhya aglow for sacred event

Ayodhya is wearing a festive look – illumunated and adorned with elaborate floral decorations – to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple.

While the Ayodhya airport to Ram temple route has been decked up, the entire 70-acre Ram temple campus and the famous Lata Chowk have been spruced up for the occasion. The 13-km stretch of Ram Path, from old Ayodhya (Faizabad) to Naya Ghat in Ayodhya dham, has also been decorated with saffron flags and flowers.

Ramesh Das, one of the priests at Hanuman Garhi, said: “Flag hoisting at Ram Mandir is an auspicious occasion, not only for Ayodhya, but for the entire country. It will mark the completion of Ram Mandir.”